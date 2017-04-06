King, the developers of Candy Crush Saga have just announced that they will be creating a mobile experience from the Call of Duty franchise. While the series will continue on consoles and PC, we will be getting a new mobile interpretation of the series sometime in the future.

Last year Activision Blizard closed on the purchase of King to the tune of 5.9 billion. Having one of the largest and most successful mobile studios take a whack at developing a game from the AAA Call of Duty franchise seems like a win for everyone involved. The question remains, how will it pan out for us gamers?

Activision has already developed a few mobile Call of Duty games with the releases of Call of Duty:Black Ops Zombies, Call of Duty: Strike Team, and Call of Duty: Heroes. Whether or not those games have been as successful as Activision wants, it would appear that King will be the new champ for their current mobile foray.

So far details are pretty light. What we do know that is that King is currently hiring at their Swedish studio. Their announcement makes clear that it will be an all new team on the job, which could very well mean a departure from King's normal style of gameplay. It would appear that they are looking to make something "fresh, social, and highly accessible, while providing a very authentic game experience". While that could easily mean many things, only time will tell if they can deliver. Let's just say many of us are probably pretty trepidatious about this announcement. Hopefully, King can prove us wrong.