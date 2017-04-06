DIRECTV customers with an Android phone can now head over to the Play Store to grab a new remote app that lets them control their HD receivers from their smartphone. This is different from the DIRECTV app that lets you carry your subscription with you on-the-go to watch shows while away from your home. Instead, the remote app works when you're actively watching something on your TV and want to control playback. Maybe the remote is on the other couch or you lost it or your kid/parent is watching something terrible that you can't handle.

DIRECTV Remote can switch channels, pause and skip and rewind, and record shows. It contains a guide to browse for other shows airing now and switch to them, and has a nice notification with controls (shown at the top of the post) as well as a floating menu to pause while taking a phone call.

The app is free and should automatically detect any HD receiver on the same WiFi network, but make sure you allow external access from devices on your receiver first (the instructions are in the app's description on the Play Store).