Security cameras continue to gather more and more sales. Amazon still leads the way with today's deal — the Arlo Pro 3-pack, which includes the siren and three cameras, is going for $499.99 right now. Normally, this bundle would cost you $579.99, but you can save a nice $80 sum.

The base bundle with a single camera and siren is $227.50 (normally $249.99) on its own with each additional unit running you $169.99 each. I am no mathematician, but my guess is that this bundle is quite a bit cheaper. So if you think you'll need three cameras, then hop on this one.

For a refresher, the Arlo Pro made several enhancements on its predecessor, such as lasting six months on a charge and using machine learning and motion tracking to detect specific objects. You can check out Ryan's review here if you're interested in learning more.

The cameras themselves seem pretty durable, so this could be a very sound investment for you. Head over to the source link below to take a look.