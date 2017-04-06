- ...
-
109
51.
Android platform distribution, December 2016: KitKat is finally toppled, Nougat doesn't move much
-
105
52.
Google posts January 2017 platform distribution numbers: Nougat still under 1%, but Froyo is finally dead
-
108
53.
Google releases February platform distribution numbers, Nougat inches over 1%
-
98
54.
March 2017 platform distribution: Nougat surges, but still only 2.8% of devices
-
7
55.
Android platform distribution for April 2017 shows another solid gain for Nougat
- View All 55 Articles In This Series
No one is going to claim Android updates are perfect, but Google isn't hiding anything. As it does most months, it has just updated the developer dashboard with new platform distribution numbers. Nougat is still just picking up steam, but it had another solid month of growth. The combined share of 7.0 and 7.1 is at nearly 5%. I know that doesn't sound impressive, but it's not bad historically.
Here's an updated chart showing the month-to-month changes.
Android version stats, April 2017
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|1.0
|0.9
|-0.1
|4.0
|1.0
|0.9
|-0.1
|4.1
|3.7
|3.5
|-0.2
|4.2
|5.4
|5.1
|-0.3
|4.3
|1.5
|1.5
|0
|4.4
|20.8
|20.0
|-0.8
|5.0
|9.4
|9.0
|-0.4
|5.1
|23.1
|23.0
|-0.1
|6.0
|31.3
|31.2
|-0.1
|7.0
|2.4
|4.5
|+2.1
|7.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0
So, almost everything is down or flat, with the exception of 7.0 Nougat. Combined, Nougat is sitting at 4.9% of active devices. That's a 2.1% gain over last month, higher than the 1.6% gain we had that time. It's a little strange that Android 7.1 is flat, though.
Nougat is still outpacing Marshmallow's rollout, which had hit 4.6% by this time last year. If this trend holds up, Nougat should be running on around a third of devices in a year. This month also marks the first time Marshmallow has declined. It's only down 0.1% this month, but it shows we've turned the corner on Marshmallow. It's all about Nougat now.
- Source:
- Android Developers
Comments