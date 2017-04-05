When YouTube Go was announced last September, the focus was on India and users were asked to sign up to be notified. But then last month YouTube Go made it onto the Play Store unofficially and users around the world were able to download it from APK Mirror and try it out. Some could register their phone numbers and use it fully with the ability to download videos, others couldn't and were limited to streaming. But still, Go wasn't yet officially announced.

Now it is, well at least in beta, and the first official country Go is available in is India. Users can download it if they want to consume content on YouTube in a data-conscious way. That includes the ability to preview videos before watching or downloading them to make sure they're worth your bandwidth as well as the option to choose the resolution when streaming or downloading a video to limit how much data it'll consume. YouTube Go also has popular videos in your area on the app's main screen and a nearby sharing feature to send videos to people around you.

YouTube Go is still in an "Unreleased" state on the Play Store and will probably show as incompatible with all of your devices if you don't live in India. In that case, we have the most recent APK on APK Mirror.