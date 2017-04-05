Lenovo's Yoga Book was one of the more interesting hardware launches of last year. It had the form factor of a 2-in-1 laptop, but the bottom panel could switch between a touch keyboard and a drawing pad. At launch, both Windows and Android models were available.

Back in December, a Lenovo executive stated that a Chrome OS variant would be released in 2017. Unfortunately, a recent Chromium commit discovered by Chrome Unboxed seems to indicate that the model will not see the light of day.

The commit is a fix for the touch_keyboard module, which the Yoga Book would have used. Chrome Unboxed previously found that 'Pbody' was probably the code name for the Chrome OS Yoga Book, so with that in mind, take a look at a recent reply on the commit:

This works on my Pbody. I know Pbody is dead, but we should merge this patch in anyway so we don't have to solve this issue again if we ever use touch_keyboard again. Could you take a quick look so we can save this work?

If Pbody is indeed referring to the Yoga Book, then the Chrome OS model appears to be scrapped. It's not hard to imagine why - most reviews of the tablet/laptop hybrid weren't kind. The touch keyboard was a major problem for productivity, and the Android version shipped with (and still has) 6.0 Marshmallow.