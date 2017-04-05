Our friends at Dead Zebra have released two sets of their Android Foundry Progress prints, this time in a 5" by 7" format that will fit on your desk or just about any other place you might want. 4 lucky Android Police readers who enter this giveaway by Friday evening will win both sets while 8 more will win one of the two sets of prints.

Set 1 includes the prints you can see in the hero image above. Set 2 has four more "educational" posters for your Android Foundry Progress Administration-approved workplace. These are the cubicle-friendly versions of the comparably massive prints Dead Zebra has been making for a while now.

To enter, just fill out the Gleam form below. We will choose winners at 11:59PM Pacific time on Friday, April 7th, so sign up before you forget! 4 winners will get both sets while an additional 8 will get one, chosen by Dead Zebra.

Dead Zebra Android Foundry Progress Prints Giveaway

