Did you like the Xperia XZ, but find a crippling flaw to be that it couldn't shoot video in super slow-motion? Well, you're in luck, as the Xperia XZs is now available for purchase. It's capable of shooting a whopping 960fps with its new Exmor RS sensor. In the US, Amazon will sell you one of these bad boys for $699.

As you may have guessed from the Apple-inspired nomenclature, the XZs is simply a slightly upgraded version of the XZ. Compared to the XZ, the XZs has a 19MP 'Motion Eye' sensor compared with the XZ's 23MP unit, an extra gigabyte of RAM (it's 4GB now), and doubled the internal storage to 64GB (a 32GB model was announced, but won't be sold in the US). Additionally, the Forest Blue (read: dark blue) color has been ditched for a lighter Ice Blue.

Otherwise, it has the same metal body, same 5.2" 1080p display, same Snapdragon 820, same microSD expansion, same 13MP front-facing camera, same 2900mAh battery, and same IP68 water resistance. Also worth noting is that the XZs is launching with Android 7.1 Nougat, which is awesome to see. Android O is still a ways off (its official name hasn't even been announced yet), so this is the best you can get for now.

If you want an XZs, you can buy one now from Amazon for $699 in Black, Ice Blue, or Warm Silver. This time around, the US is getting a dual SIM model, though you'll only be able to use one SIM if you want to also use a microSD card.

Oh, and ignore that one three-star review. Please don't be one of those people who reviews things on Amazon without actually having purchased them.