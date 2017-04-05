An overly long tutorial that you can not escape, check. Wait timers for almost every single action you want to perform, check. The ruining of a beloved franchise all for the love of the almighty dollar, check, check, and double check. Despite Microsoft's efforts, slapping the Age of Empires name onto a FTP wait time filled grind fest does not make it an actual Age of Empires game.

Sure, from the outset Age of Empires: Castle Siege may actually look like an old-school AoE game, but do not be fooled, this is a cash grab from Microsoft if there ever was one. It seems that their own mobile platform got the game way back in 2014, three years later and it looks like us Android users can revel in this abomination as well.

To begin with, this is not a traditional real-time strategy game, it is a Clash of Clans clone with the AoE name slapped on. As you would expect of a CoC clone you will be building your empire and protecting it from attack while also taking the time to invade others. That is the majority of the gameplay, upgrade, build, attack, upgrade, build, and attack. The thing is, all of this takes an inordinate amount of time. You will hit wait timer after wait timer, some that are hours and days long and you will see these within the first hour of play. That is... if you can make it through the ridiculously long tutorial.

While not everything about Age of Empires: Castle Siege is a complete waste, there is something that is actually interesting. You can sign into the game with your Xbox Live account. This allows it to store you save online, just in case you play this game so much that you have it on Android, iOS and Windows. A cool feature indeed that is wasted on a lame product.

What else is there to really say? Age of Empires: Castle Siege is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases that go up to $69.99. Sure, anyone can try it out, so if you feel adventurous go ahead and give it a look. If you are not one that enjoys these obstacle driven "games" where you play them passively a couple times of day, I would wholeheartedly recommend that you skip it.