Huawei is off to a busy start this year. Not only did it put out the Honor 6X, a surprisingly good budget phone, and the P10-series, but now the company has unleashed the Honor 8 Pro upon the world. Also known as the Honor V9 in China, the slim Honor 8 Pro looks to be one of the best phones out of the Chinese giant's sub-brand yet.

The specs look rather impressive for the most part, especially when compared to Huawei's P10 and Mate 9. Here they are for your perusal:

Specs Display 5.7" IPS LCD 2560 x 1440; Gorilla Glass 3 Software Android 7.0 Nougat; EMUI 5.1 CPU Kirin 960 GPU Mali-G71 MP8 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB UFS 2.1, expandable via microSD Cameras 12MP RGB + 12 Monochrome rear; 8MP front Battery 4,000mAh Connectivity WiFi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2; TD-LTE/LTE-FDD, dual-SIM Ports USB Type-C 2.0, 3.5mm Measurements 157 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm; 184 g Colors Blue, black, gold

Other than a few things, this appears to be one beast of a phone. My experience with the Kirin 960 and EMUI 5.1 was not too bad, so my guess is that the Honor 8 Pro will be similar. The aluminum unibody is a step away from last year's glass-backed Honor 8, but I don't think that's a bad thing. Also, it's good to see the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device.

U.S. availability is unknown for now (if it will ever come), but pre-orders (with your choice of three bundles) are live in Western Europe for €549 or £474. You can check out the phone at the source link below.