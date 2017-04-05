The title says it all. The Google Wifi was updated a couple of days ago with a "Scheduled Pauses" option to stop your internet at predefined moments during the day and night. But the app update also included one more change that nerds like our own Artem were requesting and dying to have: a status option for each access point to see how it is connecting to the network.

It's a small change but when you head over to check your Wifi points, you'll see the status below each one saying if it was your main access point, a mesh Wifi point, or a wired Wifi point.

WHAT'S NEW Family Wi-Fi: Schedule the devices in your labels to pause automatically whenever you want without lifting a finger.

Wired Wifi points: Connection status shows if Wifi points are connected via mesh or Ethernet.

You can grab the latest update to the Google Wifi app from the Play Store or manually from APK Mirror.