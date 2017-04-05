Facebook is taking steps to help crack down on and reduce the damage done by revenge porn. The new tools introduced today will allow the company to prevent any unauthorized images from being shared once reported by users.

If you've been living under a rock for the last several years, revenge porn is the sharing of intimate images publicly without permission. This is usually done to shame the involved person in revenge for some act, usually a breakup. It can cause severe emotional distress, as well as other societal, personal, and professional repercussions. Facebook is hoping to cut down on the occurrences of revenge porn that appear on its platforms.

All an end user has to do is report an intimate image that he or she suspects was shared without permission. From there, specially trained employees at Facebook will review and remove the photo if it violates the company's community guidelines. If the picture happens to have been shared without authorization, the poster's account could be disabled. After this, Facebook will use "photo-matching technologies" to curb any other attempts to post the infringing image(s) on the main site/app, Instagram, or Messenger. Posters will receive a warning if they attempt to share an illicit photo after it's been identified.

Furthermore, Facebook will offer support services for the victims of this behavior. These new tools were developed after many talks and meetings with several online safety experts and the company hopes to implement new technologies in the future to prevent harm to its users.

