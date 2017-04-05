Beginning April 6, AT&T* will include HBO as part of the AT&T Unlimited PlusSM wireless plan, making this our best plan ever for unlimited entertainment. Both new and existing customers on this plan will automatically get award-winning HBO included.

“Our customers want wireless entertainment on their terms, and we’re going to deliver,” said David Christopher, chief marketing officer, AT&T Entertainment Group. “We are now including HBO when a customer has AT&T Unlimited Plus – giving you unlimited access to Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, VEEP and more.”

In addition, as an AT&T Unlimited Plus customer you get a $25 monthly video credit on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV while you remain on this wireless plan.1 This makes the entertainment value of this wireless plan unprecedented in the market. After this credit, AT&T Unlimited Plus customers can get DIRECTV Select package for $25 a month or DIRECTV NOW Live a Little package for $10 a month.2

“People who want the best in entertainment want HBO. This latest unlimited wireless plan shows AT&T continuing to innovate and give customers what they desire,” said Bernadette Aulestia, executive vice president of Global Distribution, HBO. “When consumers see HBO as part of an entertainment package, they know they are getting the valued benefit of some of the greatest original programming and most recent Hollywood movies.”

AT&T Unlimited Plus customers will benefit from HBO included in their wireless plan as follows:

If you currently subscribe to HBO through an AT&T video service – DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV – HBO will now be included for no additional charge.

If you subscribe to an AT&T video service but not HBO, you’ll automatically receive access to the premium HBO channels as part of your wireless plan.

If you don’t subscribe to an AT&T video service, you can access your HBO content through the DIRECTV NOW and HBO Go apps.

On top of HBO included and a $25 video credit, the AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan has unlimited data, talk, and text, 10 GB of Wi-Fi tethering per smartphone (after 10 GB, max speed 128Kbps), and the option to connect a tablet and other devices. After 22GB of data usage per line, AT&T may slow speeds.3

To learn more about endless entertainment, now with HBO included through AT&T Unlimited Plus, you can check out att.com/unlimited, or visit one of our 5,000+ stores.