T-Mobile is breaking out quite a treat for its customers who are also baseball fans. On April 4, everyone's favorite magenta carrier is handing out free one-year subscriptions to MLB.TV, which is a $112.99 value, via the T-Mobile Tuesdays program.

Not only will customers be getting the subscription, but there are also opportunities for $50 and $100 MasterCard gift cards... and an all expense paid trip to All-Star Week in Miami. For those of you who do not remember, MLB.TV is your ticket to every out-of-market game that you can watch either live or on demand. You also have access to home or away broadcasts, DVR, and multi-game viewing. The subscription also covers the features from At Bat Premium, which offers statistics, highlights, news, and much more.

This stuff goes live a week from today, Tuesday April 4. You have until April 5 at 1:59am PT to claim it.