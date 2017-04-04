I love reading — my house is filled with books that I obsessively collect. In the grand scheme of eBooks, I think that that Amazon Kindle has won the battle, but Barnes & Noble still holds on. Frankly, I cheer for Nook mostly because most of my digital library is there from my Nook Color/Nook Tablet days. All of that aside, the Android app has received an update to v4.7 after close to eight months of silence.
It adds some really great stuff, so let's take a look at the changelog:
- Quote Sharing! Create custom Quote Cards from your favorite highlights. Choose a background and share via social media, email, or text message
- Search by Voice feature added. Tap the microphone in the search bar, and tell NOOK what you're looking to read
- Enhanced Product Detail Page in Bookstore to help find your next book
- Multi-Select: Move multiple Library items to an SD card at once
- Improvements to My Shelves
- Improved support for Android 7.0 Nougat
- Bug fixes and improvements
So maybe the long wait was worth it. The quote sharing feature is really great. I love to pull quotes from my favorite authors and share them, but this addition takes it several steps beyond just typing a quote. To access it, you highlight the text that grabs you, then hit the Share icon. It will take you to a screen where you can select background and edit the text, after which you can share it to whatever app or person you wish.
Here's an example from one of my favorite books
Voice search is a cool feature and it's pretty self-explanatory. Multi-select is something that is long overdue, but better late than never. Nook v4.7 should be available for everyone in the Play Store, but in case it isn't, you can scoot over to APKMirror to grab it.
