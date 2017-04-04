Hanazuki is a tie-in game offered by Hasbro in order to promote their new animated web series Hanazuki: Full of Treasures. A show aimed at the difficult to bridge tween girl entertainment market, there will obviously be a plethora of branded wares coming our way. This game being one of the first, the question remains, is it any good?

Honestly, after spending an hour with it I am still unsure if I can answer that question. What is good to me, may not be good to an 11-year-old girl. The same can be said if you reverse the situation. To me, Hanazuki comes off as a casual experience that is light on explanations. Why am I doing the things that I am asked to do, what is the end-game here? Most likely there are no answers to these questions but I have a feeling the target audience will not care.

What I can tell you is that the game is a pleasant experience that focuses on exploring one's feelings. When many other girls toys, shows, and games focus on the constant bright and happy, Hanazuki actually allows the player to experience their own moods and feelings. That is something of a change to the status quo that alone makes this series and game more appealing than many others.

I can also tell you that Hanazuki is completely free. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases to be seen. This way the game is truly kid-friendly and isn't just looking to pillage your wallet. Another bonus of the title is that it is a portal to the web series. You can watch all 18 episodes for free and in full from the main menu.

So yeah, while this is not an experience that appeals to me it does look like it is a fair product with a good message, making it a great choice for kids and parents.