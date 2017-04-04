New Samsung S8 and LG G6 owners in search of a wireless charging stand, lend me your eyes. You really need to check out this deal. CHOETECH sent me a code to share with you all that slashes the price of their highly rated dual speed wireless charging stand by $5.50, dropping the price to $16.50. The two-coil design prevents finicky connections and it's fast charge compatible, checking off the boxes for the two most important features in a wireless charging stand.

Now, it is important to note that the fast charge speeds will only work with the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Edge, S8, and S8 plus. However, the charging stand will still work jut fine with other Qi enabled devices, like the G6, albeit at a slower speed. It's also nice to know that it works with phones in landscape or portrait position, it has temperature and overcharging protection, and an LED indicator to let you know when your device is charging.

If you are in need for such a device, now's a great time to grab one, or more than one, the code will work for as many as you'd care to buy. Head over to Amazon to add a CHOETECH fast wireless charger to your cart and enter code 9BCCKQA3 at checkout to get that sweet discount.