Unlocked phones are great. You can take them to whichever carrier you desire, you usually have greater control over software modification, and you don't have to deal with contracts. Amazon seems to think so, too; as a result, it's running an "Amazon Unlocked Phone Event" that starts today, with discounts on Sony Xperia, LeEco, Lenovo, ASUS, and Coolpad smartphones.

The discounts range from $40 on the lower-priced devices to $125 on the more expensive ones, but they're all pretty solid price reductions. You've probably heard of most of these phones, like the LeEco Le Pro3 and Le S3, as well as the Tango-equipped Phab2 Pro.

Here's the full list:

The Phab2 Pro is actually on sale for about $25 less than the advertised sale price of $399.99, which is interesting. We're not sure how long this sale will last for (another site says two days, but we can't find any info to back this up), so don't wait too long if you're interested in any of these devices.