We're coming at you today with a deal alert on a nifty little bundle from Amazon. This is a two-node Netgear Orbi WiFi system (router and satellite) that comes with a black second-gen Echo Dot. While you'd normally shell out $420.98 for this, the deal knocks off $90.99, bringing the amount you pay to $329.99.

The network part of the bundle covers up to 5,000 square-feet with AC3000 tri-band WiFi. This router and satellite create a mesh network, which means you can get rid of range extenders and boosters. The setup is touted as being simple, giving you a network with a single SSID and optional guest access. You can use either the web portal or the Orbi app to access controls. It is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa for controlling your home internet setup with voice commands.

That ties in nicely to the other part of the bundle: an Echo Dot second-gen. We all know what the Echo family of devices does, and the Dot is the baby of the group. It can still be used with all of your Alexa-enabled products and it normally runs at $50 on its own.

The 2-node Orbi Home would normally cost you $399.99 (it's on sale for $370.99 at the time of this writing), so this deal is insanely good. Basically, you get the whole system and a free Echo Dot for $329.99. If you're looking to upgrade your WiFi setup, then I highly recommend you check out this deal — especially if you have a big home or office to cover.