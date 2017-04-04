Apple Music doesn't have the best reviews in the Play Store. Some of that is clearly because Apple, but there were also some legitimate issues with the app that earned it mediocre reviews. In today's v2.0 update, Apple has reportedly addressed some of them with a revamped user interface.
The v2.0 update seems aimed at making the Apple Music app less cluttered. Here's the changelog.
- Now Playing. Read lyrics for songs as you listen.
- Library. Navigate your music easily and see the Downloaded Music you can play offline.
- For You. Get recommendations for playlists, albums, and more—based on music you love.
- Browse. Listen to new music first, plus playlists for any mood or activity.
- Radio. Tune in to Beats 1 shows or listen to stations for any genre.
The updated build seems to get to the point in each screen. There's less scrolling and fewer menus. It also looks a bit more like iOS, and is reportedly faster than the old version. There are some screens of the old version below for comparison. Apple Music costs $9.99 per month for an individual membership, but there's a three-month free trial for new users if you want to check it out.
The old app
