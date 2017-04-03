Samsung is really, really, really proud of the Galaxy S8 and S8+'s design. Not only did it spend a lot of time talking it up during the device's official announcement, it is also touting it left and right at every opportunity... and for good reason. The S8 and S8+ take every compliment that was said about the S7 and S7 Edge and push it further. The curves, lines, design, material, finishes, everything just comes together to create a gorgeous smartphone that can disappear to let the display shine or pop up when you choose to focus on it.

Samsung will be exhibiting the S8 at Milan Design Week (think Mobile World Congress but for design). Prepared in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects and Universal Everything, "Unconfined: The Galaxy S8 Design" is an interactive experience where visitors can apparently walk through and discover digital installations that showcase the S8's design story and philosophy.

Samsung has also released the Galaxy S8 Design Book, a 100-page book that tells the story of the Galaxy S8 and explains some of its design elements and decisions. There are plenty of superlatives, lots of embellishments, and many pages where the company and some design writers and thinkers from Wallpaper* Bespoke (the asterisk is part of the name) wax poetic about the S8. Those of you passionate about design might enjoy it, but everyone can flip through the beautiful pics, see Samsung explain how the navigation keys were inspired from the S8's curves and lines, and read several paragraphs about the importance of providing users with the same excitement of the unboxing moment each time they use their device. Yeah, as I said, it's a little cheesy, but it's interesting nonetheless.

We've embedded the book for you below but you can still find the PDF with more details about the Milan Design Week exhibition at the source link.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Design Story by androidpolice on Scribd