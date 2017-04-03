Factory images and full OTA images for the April security patch are now available for the range of Nexus and Pixel devices. The Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, and Nexus 9 all have their respective images up. The Nexus Player and Pixel C appear to be lagging behind at the time of this writing. Build information follows.
- Pixel / Pixel XL: NOF27D
- Pixel C: Not yet posted
- Nexus 5X: N4F26U
- Nexus 6P: N4F26U
- Nexus 9 / 9 LTE: N4F26X
- Nexus 6: N6F26Y (7.1.1) or NBD92F/NBD92G (7.0)
- Nexus Player: Not yet posted
You can find the full images here and the OTA files here. The corresponding security bulletin does not appear to be live yet.
Update 1: 2017/04/03 10:52am PDT
Looks like we were a little fast for Google - Android 7.1.2 images are now live as well. You can read about that here.
Comments