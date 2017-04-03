Google's Daydream VR has been available for a few months now, but there have only been a handful of updates. A new version of Daydream and the Daydream Keyboard started rolling out the other day, but as usual, Google didn't update the changelogs right away. Now, Google has been so gracious as to update said changelogs.
Most of the notable changes come in the main Daydream app. Here's what's listed in the new v1.4 changelog.
- Controller battery indicator is now available. Simply look down at your controller when you’re in Daydream Home, Quick Settings or Play Store in VR.
- Sign up for the “Daydream Newsletter” in Settings to stay updated on the latest news, offers and more.
- Choose whether to show notifications in VR by toggling the option in Quick Settings.
- Improved performance and reliability.
The battery indicator is clever—just look down at the remote silhouette in certain screens and the battery level will be displayed. There's also a notification toggle in the Daydream settings. Oh, and a newsletter. I'm sure you care about that. The Daydream Keyboard (also v1.4) gets some new languages in this update, but that's really all. It includes the following.
- Added four additional languages: Korean, French, Spanish and Italian.
- New Korean language word autosuggest bar.
- Bug and stability improvements.
Both updated apps should be live in the Play Store, but we've also got them on APK Mirror (Daydream, Keyboard).
