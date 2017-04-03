How often do you use virtual reality products (that you own)?

I have never used VR. (42%, 3,392 Votes)

I used my VR headset once or twice, then never again. (29%, 2,383 Votes)

Once in a while (not even monthly). (18%, 1,452 Votes)

A few times a month. (7%, 575 Votes)

Not every day, but several times a week. (3%, 272 Votes)

Every day. (1%, 89 Votes) Total Voters: 8,163