The research arm of StatCounter, an independent web analytics company, has revealed an interesting stat today: according to its numbers, Android has overtaken Windows for the first time in terms of worldwide total internet usage.

This bold statement comes with a lot of asterisks. We're talking about total internet usage here, not sales numbers or users. We're also looking at worldwide usage across all platforms combined (desktop, laptop, tablet, mobile). And even then, the difference is minimal at 37.93% for Android compared to 37.91% for Windows.

The distinction of platforms is important because if we were only looking at desktop, Windows would have an 84% usage share. And the worldwide stat is crucial because if we were just considering the US or Europe, Android's total internet usage would still be way below Windows. But it's in Asia that Android makes all the difference, gathering 52.2% of the share vs. Windows' 29.2%.

Still, StatCounter notes this is an important accomplishment for Android, which only had 2.4% of the usage share 5 years ago. It has seen a major leap forward thanks to the rise of the smartphone's popularity and the increasing allure of browsing on-the-go as opposed to sitting in front of a desktop or laptop computer. In the meantime, Windows hasn't been able to capture users on mobile and has also been suffering from the dwindling sales of PCs.