After just posting the April security patch builds based on Android 7.1.1 moments ago, Google has now published Android 7.1.2 builds for Pixel and Nexus devices. You can find the images here and the OTAs here. The Nexus Player and Pixel C started to receive 7.1.2 just days ago.
OTAs for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player are live. The Nexus 9 and Nexus 6 have reached end of life, and thus will not receive the update as far as we know. Build information follows.
- Pixel / Pixel XL: N2G47E/N2G47J
- Pixel C: N2G47D
- Nexus 5X: N2G47F
- Nexus 6P: N2G47H
- Nexus Player: N2G47H
The reason for split builds on the Pixel and Pixel XL is unclear. The update to 7.1.2 should start rolling out to devices shortly, though you can always flash the OTA image manually if you're feeling impatient. If you want to know what's new, we've got a few articles covering the relatively minor changes Android 7.1.2 introduces.
Comments