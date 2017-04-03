Android 7.1.2 was officially released today, and the rollout has started for Nexus and Pixel devices (unless you have a Nexus 6 or 9). Besides the minor new features, the release fixes several long-known problems on the Pixel, Pixel XL, and various Nexus devices.
Some Pixel users have been experiencing a camera bug where the app would freeze with pink and purple lines on the screen. In addition, a problem with audio popping/clipping at high volumes has also been widely reported. Both of these bugs should be fixed with Android 7.1.2.
Another bug, which caused many Nexus 6P and Pixel phones to randomly shut down, has also been marked as fixed. It's worth noting that a bug causing Bluetooth to turn off on Pixel and Nexus devices was recently fixed too, but it's not part of a system update.
Android 7.1.2 will be slowly rolled out over the coming weeks, but if you're impatient, you can flash the OTA or factory images now. Folks in the beta program can expect an update to the public release within the next few days.
