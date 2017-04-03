Android 7.1.2 was officially released today, and the rollout has started for Nexus and Pixel devices (unless you have a Nexus 6 or 9). Besides the minor new features, the release fixes several long-known problems.
Some Pixel users have been experiencing a camera bug where the app would freeze with pink and purple lines on the screen. In addition, a problem with speaker popping/clipping at high volumes has also been widely reported. Both of these bugs should be fixed with Android 7.1.2. Another bug, which caused many Nexus 6P and Pixel phones to randomly shut down, has also been fixed - but only on the Pixel for now.
Android 7.1.2 will be slowly rolled out over the coming weeks, but if you're impatient, you can flash the OTA or factory images now. Folks in the beta program can expect an update to the public release within the next few days.
