Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Games

Super Mario Run

Android Police coverage: Super Mario Run is out on the Play Store [APK Download]

If you were not aware, yes, Super Mario Run has finally released on Android. Months after it was available for iOS, Android users get to see what all the fuss was about. As you can guess, Mario Run is similar to most mobile runner games. You will be running and jumping through obstacles and enemies in a set amount of stages. You do this in order to collect the game's currency, which is later used for cosmetic decorations. One thing to keep in mind is that what you get in this free download is only a sample of the game's content. You will not be able to play through the entirety without putting up some cash. That is right, in order to purchase everything Super Mario Run has to offer, there is a single in-app purchase of $9.99 that will unlock the game past its free demo. Whether you find it is worth it or not will most likely fall on how much you enjoy Mario skinned runner games.

A new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand. You control Mario by tapping as he constantly runs forward. You time your taps to pull off stylish jumps, midair spins, and wall jumps to gather coins and reach the goal. Super Mario Run can be downloaded for free and after you purchase the game, you will be able to play all the modes with no additional payment required. You can try out all three modes before purchase: World Tour, Toad Rally, and Kingdom Builder.

All courses in World Tour are playable

You can play all 24 courses over all 6 worlds. Why not try out the bigger challenges and thrills available in all courses?

You can play all 24 courses over all 6 worlds. Why not try out the bigger challenges and thrills available in all courses? More playable characters

If you complete course 6-4 to rescue Peach, and build homes for Luigi, Yoshi, and Toadette in Kingdom Builder, you can get them to join your adventures as playable characters. They play differently to Mario, so why not put their special characteristics to good use in World Tour and Toad Rally?

If you complete course 6-4 to rescue Peach, and build homes for Luigi, Yoshi, and Toadette in Kingdom Builder, you can get them to join your adventures as playable characters. They play differently to Mario, so why not put their special characteristics to good use in World Tour and Toad Rally? More courses in Toad Rally

The types of courses available in Toad Rally will increase to seven different types of courses, expanding the fun. In the new additions, Purple and Yellow Toads may also come to cheer for you.

The types of courses available in Toad Rally will increase to seven different types of courses, expanding the fun. In the new additions, Purple and Yellow Toads may also come to cheer for you. More buildings and decorations in Kingdom Builder

The types of building available will increase, so you'll be able to make your kingdom even more lively. You can also place Rainbow Bridges to expand your kingdom.

Wolf of the BF:Commando MOBILE

Android Police coverage: Capcom's arcade classic Wolf of the BF:Commando MOBILE shoots onto Android

Capcom has released yet another classic onto Android. This time it is Wolf of the BF:Commando MOBILE, better known by most simply as Commando. In its day it was a popular top-down shooter with a brutal difficulty. With its release on Android, not much has changed. It is still a solid game, though, sadly it is hampered by shoddy touchscreen controls. Knowing Capcom these poor controls will most likely never be fixed, at least not in this port. While the controls do not completely ruin the gameplay, it can be something of a pain to get used to. What's worse is that there is no HID gamepad support, so if you were keeping that in mind as a workaround, it's a no go. Coming in at $1.99 upfront and considering that there are no advertisements or in-app purchases, Wolf of the BF:Commando MOBILE is at least priced reasonably.

Commando's classic 8-bit arcade action is now available on smartphones. Enjoy intense run and gun anytime, anywhere. You are a one man army. Armed with a sub-machine gun and a limited supply hand grenades, players battle through legions of enemy troops in this classic vertical scrolling shooter.

Search And Destroy

Take control of super-joe and destroy the enemy headquarters.

Take control of super-joe and destroy the enemy headquarters. Guts and Glory

Take the fight to the enemy. Battle through endless waves of enemy troops.

Take the fight to the enemy. Battle through endless waves of enemy troops. Danger Close

Pivot in eight directions to confront enemies and use grenades to clear cover.

Pivot in eight directions to confront enemies and use grenades to clear cover. Touch Screen Controls

Multiple control options, optimized for mobile.

Multiple control options, optimized for mobile. Two Modes

"Casual mode" has been adjusted for ease of play and "classic mode" follows the original specifications.

"Casual mode" has been adjusted for ease of play and "classic mode" follows the original specifications. Global Leaderboards

See how you compare against players from around the world.

See how you compare against players from around the world. Achievements

Push you self to the edge and unlock achievements.

Archer, P.I.

Android Police coverage: New Archer, P.I. game allows you to solve cases alongside the FXX show

Movie and TV show tie-in games tend to be pretty poor experiences overall, often showing their true intent as just another platform to advertise on. This is why I was so surprised to see something interesting in this offering from FXX. Archer, P.I. is inevitably a tie-in game, but it does so with some interesting mechanics. It is what I would call an augmented reality title, where you use your device's camera in order to find digital clues. Solving crimes is the clear intent of the game, where you can join along in the adventures of the show as it airs. Archer, P.I. is completely free to download and considering it is an ad in and of itself, there are no other advertisements or hidden fees such as in-app purchases included.

Solve cases alongside the world’s greatest spy turned private eye while you watch Archer on FXX. Open the app and find items and case clues to help you get started. During all-new episodes of Archer: Dreamland, use your device camera to point at designated targets on screen, and watch them come to life with new clues that will help you solve the case. But don’t worry, you aren’t in this alone. Archer will be giving you helpful hints along the way. Well, hopefully they are helpful. Complete all the cases and impress Archer enough for him to put your name on the door of his detective agency.

Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed

Android Police coverage: Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed has finally launched worldwide

Dynasty Warriors has a long, long history on consoles - it practically owns the 3D beat-em-up genre, if you ask some fans. Unlike a lot of console games translated to mobile, Unleashed seems to be a faithful reproduction of the full games, crazy costumes, crowded battlefields, Chinese generals and all. The perspective is shifted to top-down and only mobile controls are supported, but otherwise it's the Dynasty Warriors experience to a T... aside from the character collection and $100 in-app purchases.

An epic new adventure packed with the Musou action you know and love.

Defeat multiple enemies with exciting special abilities

Devastate enemies with your powerful Musou Rage

Collect and enhance over 80 officers from the Dynasty Warriors series.

The legendary officers of Dynasty Warriors 8 return on mobile

Each officer comes with unique skills and abilities

Create powerful officer teams to conquer every mode

Cinematic cutscenes tell an emotional story.

Relive historic battles, including the fight at Changban Bridge and the Battle of Guandu

Dynasty Warriors comes to mobile with a variety of game modes.

Skirmish: Battle in real time with up to four players

Boss Fight: Jump in and raid the boss with your friends

Raid: Steal fragments from your opponent

War Supply: Occupy mines and acquire resources

Conquest: Compete with other players to take control of the map

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Android Police coverage: Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld is celebrating Mardi Gras a little late with its official release

What is there to say about Gameloft's Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld other than it is currently a pretty broken game. Not only is the series a cash in of a better-made genre of games, but it has so many bugs and performance issues that it is pretty difficult to play, let alone recommend. Sure, some of the Gangstar games of the past were okay, but this time around there was little care given by Gameloft in offering a working product. Then there are the in-app purchases to consider, which of course go as high as $99.99 per item. Overall Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld is a poor excuse for a worthwhile open-world experience on Android.

The gold standard for open-world action-adventure series is back, in the fascinating city of New Orleans. With hundreds of vehicles, an outrageous arsenal, and complete freedom to roam this vast city, you have all the tools to become a criminal legend. Biker gangs, crooked cops and even Voodoo priests prowl these streets and hide in the bayou. And you? You’re the least common criminal of all. Become a man on a mission to claim the Big Easy as your own criminal capital… by any means necessary.

Have fun shooting your way through story missions in New Orleans's varied city districts, each with their own unique flavor and action, from the French Quarter to the slums and even the mysterious bayou.

Enjoy triple-A graphics and an amazing game soundtrack to experience the city's action-packed, free-flowing atmosphere.

Exclusive to Gangstar New Orleans, Turf Wars bring fun GvG (gangster vs. gangster) excitement to your favorite game series

Join the action and claim your turf. Then defend it from rival crime gangs; the free resources you'll gain will come in handy for future wars and when crafting new guns and items in the game.

Have fun creating your own custom gangster using a vast array of options.

Feel free to equip, fuse and evolve hundreds of guns, vehicles and gangsters to tailor your character to your personal style. From gun expertise to explosives, there are plenty of fun crime styles -- which will you pick?

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars

Android Police coverage: Power Rangers: Legacy Wars morphs into an official release

Ah yes, another tie-in game, this time for the new Power Rangers movie. Unlike the Archer title listed above, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is an unoriginal release filled with smarmy pricing schemes and tons of grinding. The core of the gameplay is a rock-paper-scissors mechanic that is presented in a sidescrolling view similar to a fighting game. I say similar, as this is nowhere near how you would expect a normal fighting game to behave. While the gameplay is not turn-based in the strictest sense, it might as well be. Your movements, strikes, and counters tend to be on the slow side, meaning you will need to grind in order to overpower your opponents instead of beating them with any type of skill. Sadly, this is all inconsequential for those that do pay for the ridiculously priced in-app purchases, but who would plunk down that kind of money for some gacha filled movie-tie in advertisement disguised as a game? As you can imagine the IAPs go as high as $99.99 per item.

--

Rita Repulsa, the space witch, has infected the Morphin Grid, creating virtual monsters and Ranger clones programmed to fight on her behalf. Fight back with your own curated team of legendary Power Rangers and villains from the multiverse. Unlock new Rangers, upgrade your best warriors and create the best team to defeat Rita, and save the Morphin Grid.

BATTLE PLAYERS IN REAL-TIME

Strategize, dodge and fight against real players in real-time PvP and unlock different arenas from famous locations in the movie and TV Show.

Strategize, dodge and fight against real players in real-time PvP and unlock different arenas from famous locations in the movie and TV Show. STUNNING CONSOLE QUALITY GRAPHICS

View your favorite Power Rangers and their iconic moves like never before. Full-blown 3D character models with stunning visuals and animations.

View your favorite Power Rangers and their iconic moves like never before. Full-blown 3D character models with stunning visuals and animations. COLLECT NEW & ICONIC POWER RANGERS

Unlock new Rangers and collect 40+ warriors ranging from the new movie Power Rangers to classic Rangers to villains from across the Power Rangers multiverse.

Unlock new Rangers and collect 40+ warriors ranging from the new movie Power Rangers to classic Rangers to villains from across the Power Rangers multiverse. CUSTOMIZABLE TEAMS

Create the best team to fight for you. With your ultimate team, you can challenge top players from around the world.

Create the best team to fight for you. With your ultimate team, you can challenge top players from around the world. GROW STRONGER

Upgrade your best warriors with Zeo Shards earned through battles, missions and more to increase your winning streaks and battle stats.

Upgrade your best warriors with Zeo Shards earned through battles, missions and more to increase your winning streaks and battle stats. TEAM UP WITH YOUR FRIENDS

Build alliances to share, chat and trade tactics, strategy and combos. Watch replays to learn from other members and follow your favorite players.

The Other Room

Android Police coverage: The Other Room escapes onto Daydream VR

Finding good virtual reality games on Android can be difficult at times, especially when you consider how new the VR platform is and how so few of us own the needed headsets. What we have today though is one of those rare occurrences where a quality VR title is worth the extra cost of that needed equipment. Released for Daydream VR, The Other Room is a puzzle solving "escape the room" game. You are given clues in order to guide you along your way as you try to solve puzzles in differing environments. Sure, it is familiar gameplay that we have all experienced before, but what makes this stand out is how quirky the story and presentation are. Weird would be one way to describe it, slightly disturbing is another. While it never gets too out of hand, the experience of the game is what sells it, not the puzzle solving. The Other Room is offered at a single price point of $4.99. There are zero advertisements or in-app purchases included.

--

The Other Room is a VR escape room mind bender. It pits you against a mysterious twisted genius. Use the intuitive Daydream controller to move within each room and recon your surroundings. In Story Mode: grab, manipulate, and examine objects, then use them to solve puzzles that will bring you one step closer to uncovering your antagonist’s identity, origins, and master plan.

Multiple rooms and levels.

Timed levels: think on your feet and escape the room before time runs out, or face the consequences.

Intuitive object controls: manipulate items like in real life thanks to the Daydream precision controller.

A true VR video story line.

A dense mix of ambisonic and binaural audio for a truly immersive experience.

Lifelike antagonist: speaks to you and evaluates you psychologically.

Rooms self-configure as you solve puzzles.

Procedurally generated puzzles.

Tokaido

Board games have definitely seen a resurgence as of late. So much so that many of the more popular titles are seeing ports created for PC and mobile. Tokaido is one of the latest board games to come to Android. If you are unfamiliar with the title, it is a game of fulfillment presented in a very beautiful fashion. Seriously, the artwork is amazing. The whole concept is actually quite interesting. To neatly summarize the goal, players travel down a long Japanese road taking in the sights and as many experiences presented to them as they can. The winner will be the player who discovers the most hidden marvels along their journey. While there is currently no support for two player pass-and-play, three or more players can partake with ease. Tokaido is an upfront paid game that costs $6.49. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases to be found within.

--

Discover the digital adaptation of Tokaido, the boardgame phenomenon that has already sold more than 250,000 copies worldwide, and has been translated into 14 languages. You are a traveler, in the heart of ancient Japan, walking the legendary East Sea road from Kyoto to Edo, trying to make the trek as fulfilling as possible. Discover the most magnificent landscapes, taste numerous culinary specialties, acquire rare and precious souvenirs, bathe in hot springs, visit the temples, and meet other travelers…. Tokaido is a rite of passage for the heart, walking in serenity and contemplation. But do not be fooled by the peaceful appearance of the voyage, because you will have to demonstrate stronger strategy than your opponents if you want to win.

Erin: The Last Aos Sí

One thing I love about Android gaming is when I come across a truly individualistic title. While these can be difficult to find, when you do it is that much more special. Erin: The Last Aos Sí is one of those games. From a cursory view, it may just seem like another pixel art RPG but there really is more to it than that. This is an RPG alright, but it also takes advantage of tactical spell-based gameplay where you have to strategize against your enemies quite a bit. Now throw on top of that some time-based tapping in order to land those spells and you have a winning mechanic. Yes, it can be difficult to master but when you pull off everything just right it can be pretty satisfying. One thing to keep in mind, the Play Store does state that Erin: The Last Aos Sí contains in-app purchases that range up to $17.99. This can be misleading, though, as all the IAPs are only for donations.

--

Erin: The Last Aos Sí [e:s 'ʃi:] is a challenging experience that combines tactical turn-based combat with RPG elements. Set in mythical Scotland, the game follows Erin on her quest to defeat Balor, The God of Blight and save the world from ultimate destruction. If you enjoy fantasy worlds, Celtic mythology, deep turn-based tactical combat that requires well thought out strategy, hordes of monsters, powerful spells, RPG elements, rewarding loot and challenging gameplay, you will love this game.

Fluid turn-based combat

Deep tactical system

Skill-based spell casting

Light RPG elements and progression system. Level-up and improve your abilities

Challenging battles with clever enemies

Difficult bosses

Rewarding loot

Interactive bestiary and spell book

Tons of spells and charms that use the power of water, earth, energy, air and fire elements

Dozens of monster types

Over 15 different environments

Based on Celtic mythology and both real and fictitious places in Scotland

Really long campaign

Epic orchestral soundtrack

Cheesy live action intro :)

Pixel art graphics

Hyper White Blood Cell Dash

Hyper White Blood Cell Dash at its core is a level-based swiping game that progressively gets more difficult. In each stage, you swipe your character towards every enemy you see in order to destroy them. You do this all while avoiding any obstacles present in order to complete the level within its time constraints. Simple enough for anyone to grasp, in part, thanks to the responsive controls that keep the gameplay approachable. Hyper White Blood Cell Dash is free-to-play with advertisements present but luckily there is a single in-app purchase of $1.99 that will remove them.

--

Immerse yourself in a microscopic adventure inside the human body, dive across Johnny’s bloodstream and defend him from the evil GERMS. Hyper White Blood Cell Dash is a frenetic arcade action game in which you must dash over the enemies swiping the screen. Are you ready to save Johnny? There is no time to waste.

Simple controls: just swipe the screen.

Endless game: kill all the germs through over 60 differents stages of growing difficulty.

Frenetic action: You only have 10 seconds for every level. ...9. ...8. ...7. …

Ranking: Are you the best Hyper White Blood Cell in the world? of all your friends? Prove it.

Achievements: beat levels, fagocite microbes and collect all the Google Play achievements.

100% Gluten Free.

Cliff Hopper

Have you ever wanted to play Temple Run in an isometric view? Well, guess what, I have the perfect game for you. Cliff Hopper is an endless runner that capitalizes on the popular voxel look that we have all been inundated with as of late. The basics of the gameplay are quite simple, tap on the screen to pivot and jump. Through timing your taps perfectly you can earn coins while you progress. These coins can, of course, be spent on new and exciting voxel-based heroes to run with. These heroes can also be purchased through $0.99 in-app purchases but thankfully they are all only cosmetic. No one gets a leg up for spending more money, keeping the leaderboards as fair as they can be. Cliff Hopper does contain advertisements between rounds but there is a $3.99 IAP that removes these ads.

--

This is Cliff Hopper, your new adventure hero. Cliff escapes fireballs and rotating saws chased by a huge boulder. Cliff runs and jumps. Cliff doesn’t die. Be like Cliff.

Tap to turn, tap to jump, double-tap to double-jump like a real temple raider

Try not to fall off the edge in this blocky pixel adventure .

Time Cliff’s double jumps carefully to avoid all the blocky traps

Journey through colorful levels : tomb, snow, volcano, pyramid

Collect over 40 blocky pixel characters : ninja, magician, skeleton, chicken, adventure raider, tomb explorer and more.

Die burnt to ashes by fireballs, cut to pieces by rotating seesaws or fall into an endless pit

Stellar Wanderer

Quality space simulations can be difficult to find, especially on Android. I could count on one hand the space sims I have enjoyed so far. Well, today I have another to add to that list. Stellar Wanderer is an open-world space sim where you get to choose your own style of play. This is actually very similar in design to Galaxy on Fire 2, where you have a plethora of content to explore in an extremely large galaxy. Really, the only thing holding Stellar Wanderer back is its controls. While they are serviceable the on-screen controls are on the smaller side which can make precise maneuvering difficult. There are advertisements included in the game along with in-app purchases that range up to $19.99. These IAPs are used only for in-game currency and are purely optional.

--

Stellar Wanderer is a beautiful space opera set in a vast open-world universe. Grow your skills and choose the best path that suits your play style. Become a FIGHTER, TRADER, TANK or ENGINEER, each with its own bonuses and special abilities. Follow the main storyline or choose the side missions you would like to play. Mine for resources or be the most dangerous pirate in the galaxy. Experience a variety of gorgeous space sets, each with several interest points. Earn credits for the ship of your choice or choose multiple ships. Tune your ship with more than 100 items that are currently available in the game.

10+ hours of gameplay to complete the story line

Use accelerometer or virtual joystick

Cockpit view for a more immersive feeling or third person view for better observation

Fight, mine, explore, trade

Gorgeous visuals with unique atmosphere for each space set.

Construction Simulator 2

Construction Simulator 2 fits squarely in the job simulation genre. You get to take control of your favorite machines in order to complete a plethora of construction projects ranging from roads to buildings. By starting your own construction business you get to lead it towards success with increasingly bigger jobs. I know what you are thinking, this sounds kind of boring, but what may sound mundane in the description can actually be quite fun in action. Construction Simulator 2 is an upfront paid title that costs $4.99. It doesn't contain any advertisements but it does include in-app purchases that range up to $24.99.

--

In Construction Simulator 2, you build your own construction company and take the wheel at 36 original licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, and ATLAS. Dig to your heart's content in the popular sequel to Construction Simulator 2014, operate massive cranes, load construction materials, pour concrete, and cover the streets in Westside Plains city with asphalt. Construction Simulator 2 takes you to the USA with much-requested road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match.

Sequel to the popular Construction Simulator 2014

Extensive fleet with 36 vehicles and machines

Original licensed vehicles from CAT, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, and ATLAS

More than 60 different construction jobs

Includes road construction and repair

Realistic steering of construction vehicles, optimized for mobile devices

Unlock upgrades and new vehicles over time with the ranking system

US setting, ideal to live your American Dream.

Lead your company to power and glory.

Cube Escape: The Cave

Cube Escape: The Cave is the ninth episode in the popular Rusty Lake series of point & click adventure games. Featuring an ongoing story, this time you will be delving into an unknown cave, venturing deeper and deeper in order to solve the overarching mystery. Of course, seeing that these are all episodic releases, I am willing to wager that there will be more questions asked than there are answered. To me what makes this series so appealing, though, is that it is all offered for free. Not only can you download Cube Escape: The Cave without paying any money, you can play the whole entirety of the games series without worry of any in-app purchases. Really, the only caveat is that there are advertisements included and there is no way provided to the user to remove them.

--

An old man is about to enter a mysterious Cave. A familiar guest needs your help before you descend deeper and deeper into Rusty Lake. Tap on the arrows to navigate inside the cube. Interact with objects by tapping. Select found items in your inventory and tap somewhere on screen to use them. Cube Escape: The Cave is the ninth episode of the Cube Escape series and is a continuation of the Rusty Lake story. We will unfold Rusty Lake mysteries one step at a time. So check RustyLake.com every day for new content.