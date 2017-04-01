The Maps team made quite a few people happy with the launch of a long-awaited location sharing feature that actually meets the rigorous expectations of even the most demanding users. However, around the same time that location sharing was added, v9.42 rolled out to some users and mysteriously removed the ability to save your parking location that was added only a couple of weeks ago. Version 9.50 just started rolling out this morning and it brings back the parking marker and associated features.

The blue dot menu now includes both the options to share your location and save your parking location. Likewise, the notification settings for each feature can be found together on the people & places screen.

Of course, it seems that Google Maps can't gain one thing without losing another, albeit the other change is much less significant. The notification settings screen seems to have lost the station notifications option that was added in v9.49. I doubt that means the notifications are gone (if they were ever actually there), only the option to disable them. I imagine this will return soon enough.

This update appears to be rolling out to the beta channel first, but if it's not yet available to you, grab it from the APK Mirror link below. I've already poked around through quite a bit of this update and no other notable changes seem to be turning up. If anybody happens across something else new, let us know in the comments below.

Download

Version: 9.50.0 beta