If you own a home security camera, chances are you've already heard of tinyCam Monitor. It's one of the most full-featured surveillance apps on the Play Store, and pairing it with any average security camera will get you virtually all the functionality of something more professional like the Dropcam for a fraction of the price.
The developer behind tinyCam continues to work incessantly to improve the app, and has just announced an update to version 8.0 (just 6 months after 7.0 was released, actually). Most notable among the new changes are support for Android O (that was fast) and MP4 cloud recording, which allows users to automatically sync their security footage to an online backup service like OneDrive or Dropbox. If you're concerned this might clog up your limited online storage in just a few days, you don't have to: you can easily configure a cloud quota in the app which will continuously delete old recordings to make space for new ones. Pretty nifty.
Here's the full changelog for your viewing pleasure:
- Added MP4 cloud recording. https://goo.gl/IQELdo
- Added ownCloud and Nextcloud support.
- Added UPnP port forwarding. https://goo.gl/jmddvF
- Added pinning local archives for preventing auto deleting if quota exceeded.
- Android O support.
- Improved web server.
- Increased prerecording buffer before motion detected to 10 sec.
- Increased max size (20 chars) of username for Foscam cameras.
tinyCam has a free version which is ad-supported and lacks a few features, but you can unlock all its goodies with the Pro version for $3.99.
