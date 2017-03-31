Plenty of apps have been updated recently to add a feature wanted by every meme lover and person who finds emojis dull and can't express themselves with anything less than an animation: GIF keyboard support. The latest to join the fold is Gmail.

You can now search for the GIF your heart desires and insert it right from your keyboard without having to mess with third-party apps. Of course, for this to work, you will need a keyboard that offers GIF insertion like Google's own GBoard. You will also need to be on a supported version of Android, which should be anything above Honeycomb.

GIF was greyed out in the previous version (left) but it's now functional (right)

WHAT'S NEW • You can now easily add animated GIFs to your message using Gboard.

• (US only) Send & request money instantly, just tap the attachment icon when composing an email.

This change is live in the latest version of Gmail 7.3.13.151698241 which should be available on the Play Store but can also be grabbed manually from APK Mirror.