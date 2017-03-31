It has definitely been a long time coming for this worldwide release. Over a month ago I wrote up a piece about Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed having had a soft launch in a few limited regions. Well, today gamers around the world can download the latest offering of this well-known slash 'em up franchise.

Brought to us by the ignominious developer Nexon Company, Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed is undoubtedly a free-to-play title. While yes it does include the normal hack and slash combat you would expect of the franchise, it is also filled with plenty of questionable FTP mechanics. What that means is that there are in-app purchases that will, of course, go as high as $99.99 per item. It also means that you can expect unbalanced gacha draws, endless grinding, and ridiculous auto-pilot gameplay where you can choose to let the game play itself. If you can get past all of that, there may be something to enjoy here, at least for a bit.