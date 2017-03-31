The Galaxy S8 is upon us, and for better or worse, it's a really big deal. Yet, with Samsung's latest and greatest available in less than a month, you can expect more and more deals like this one to appear. Courtesy of eBay, we have an unlocked black Galaxy S7 (G930F) for $399.99, which is a savings of $176.01.

You get a 5.1" QHD screen, 12MP camera, Snapdragon 820, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a fingerprint sensor. This is the global unlocked version, which should have Nougat (I believe it's the U.S. unlocked version, the G930U, where the lag is happening). Regardless, you can get this very capable phone for $400.

As with most deals, this one is designated as "Limited quantity available." If you're not thrilled by Galaxy S8/S8+, or don't want to drop that much money, then I'd check this out — especially if the Samsung experience still appeals to you. Head over to the source link if you want to take advantage of this deal.