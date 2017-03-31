Yesterday, Google finally gave a reason on why most Android Wear watches still haven't received the long-awaited 2.0 update: "a bug found in final testing." Some commenters speculated that this might have something to do with Snapdragon chipsets, given how the first few watches that received the update used chipsets from other manufacturers. That being said, five of the six watches on today's list sport the Snapdragon 2100.
This news comes courtesy of our pal Ernest the community manager over at Google's Android Wear support forums. Without further ado, here's the list:
- Polar M600
- Fossil Q Wander
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Michael Kors ACCESS Bradshaw
- Michael Kors ACCESS Dylan
- Nixon The Mission
We already wrote about AW2.0 going out to the Polar M600, which also happens to be the only watch on this list that isn't powered by a Snapdragon 2100; it has a MediaTek MT2601, which no other Android Wear watch uses. Fun fact of the day right here.
Those of us with more mainstream offerings like the Huawei Watch and Moto 360 2nd Gen are still out here waiting. I guess it's good that Google's making sure the final software is bug-free, but us techies are an impatient bunch.
