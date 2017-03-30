ZTE managed to get Android 7.1.1 rolled out to the Azon 7 a few weeks ago, making it one of the few phones to have the latest build of Android. Now, it's the Axon 7 Mini's turn. Well... sort of. ZTE is starting up a preview program for the Nougat update, but not everyone will get access.
The Nougat update for the Axon 7 Mini will bring features like improved Doze Mode, new emoji, and split-screen apps. The Axon 7 went to 7.0, then got the update to 7.1.1. However, the Axon 7 Mini is still just on 6.0.1. ZTE plans to test the Nougat update with the help of users before rolling it out.
If you have an Axon 7 Mini and want to get into the test, there's a form to fill out on the ZTE forums. You will need to agree to a non-disclosure agreement and promise to provide feedback to ZTE on the software. Those who are selected for the preview will be contacted by ZTE in about a week.
- Source:
- ZTE community,
- ZTE Blog
Comments