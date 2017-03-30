TWRP is the recovery of choice for most power users - it's super easy to use, can be themed, and works on a massive number of Android devices. Over the past few months, the TWRP team has been working to expand the list of officially-supported devices. New additions include the Honor 6X, Wileyfox Swift 2X, Yoga Tab 3, various Galaxy phones and tablets, and more.

For the sake of readability, here's all the new devices in a list with links to the relevant TWRP page:

As always, you can install TWRP either by flashing the recovery image onto your device, or by installing the TWRP app from the Play Store (root required).