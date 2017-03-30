HTC isn't too bad when it comes to updates - most of the time. The company started pushing Android 7.0 Nougat to the unlocked US HTC 10 back in December, and over the past few months, has updated more variants in more countries. Now it's time for the Verizon HTC 10 to join the fun.
HTC 10 Verizon owners! Greatly appreciate all your patience and support. N OS is here! We have TA and OTA to start on Thur 3/30. Thank you!
— Mo Versi (@moversi) March 28, 2017
The above tweet from HTC's VP of Product Management says it all. This should be the last American HTC 10 model to receive the update - the T-Mobile version got it in January, and Sprint in February. I expect the update will be for Android 7.0 Nougat, and not 7.1.
The update is live, and it's indeed Android 7.0, not 7.1.
HTC 10 Software Upgrade Instructions 3.30.2017This software upgrade available for your HTC 10 provides the following key enhancements:· Android 7.0 (Nougat)· January 2017 Android security patchesDetailsBefore you proceed, please confirm that this software upgrade to 2.41.605.12 is a newer version than what is currently loaded on your device. If it is the same version, there is no need to reload the software. Navigate to the Home screen then tap All apps > Settings > About > Software Information and locate the Software number . If your Software number is less than 2.41.605.12 , you should proceed with the upgrade.WARNING: During the upgrade process the device will reboot multiple times and show software upgrade screens. Do not remove the AC charger as this might stop the update and your device may be rendered inoperable!Getting StartedBefore you proceed with the update, make sure you have done the following:· Set aside approximately 20 minutes to allow the device to update· Connect the device to a charger· Ensure the battery is charged to at least 35%· If available, connect to Wi-Fi to speed up the update download processInstallation instructionsTo manually perform the update, follow these steps below:From the Home screen, tap All apps , then tap Settings .Tap Software update .Tap Check new .Tap DOWNLOAD to download the update.If downloading the update using the mobile data network (not connected to Wi-Fi), you may be prompted with a data fee warning message. If this is acceptable, tap YES to start the upgrade process.Status of the download can be checked in the Notifications pull down.Once the download is complete, the user will be prompted to install from the Notifications pull down. Tap the System update to begin the upgrade process.Tap OK to begin the update process to software version 2.41.605.12.WARNING: During the upgrade process the device will reboot multiple times and show software upgrade screens. Do not remove the AC charger as this might stop the update and your device may be rendered inoperable!Device will reboot and begin installation. Users will not be able to use their device during the installation process (approximately 10 minutes).The system update is complete. Tap OK to continue.For best performance, open Play Store and tap the Menu icon, then select My apps and ensure all installed apps are updated.Important Information· If you choose the Defer option, you will have to set a date and time to start the process. You can also manually install by going to Settings > Software update > Install deferred SW and choose Yes for the pop-up box that appears.· If the system update fails to install, you will get an error screen. However, this only means the software did not install properly. Long press the Power key to reboot the device. The device will power back on with original software and you can follow the installation instructions above to upgrade the software.· If your battery level is too low, the installation will not proceed. You will need to charge your device until it has enough battery power to continue. The update will not proceed if you less than 25% battery life left.· If the device is in roaming condition, it will not able to initiate any software update connection including network initiated or user initiated session. The Check new option in Software update will be grayed out.· To identify your software information, you can go to Settings > About phone > Software information . After performing the update, it should show 2.41.605.12.· For best performance after updating, open Play Store and tap the Menu icon, then select My apps and ensure all installed apps are updated.
