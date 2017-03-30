You might have heard about Valve Time - the tendency for video game company Valve to release games and features long after the intended date. Google is also guilty of this, with apps and features still rolling out weeks after being announced. Many Android Wear users were left wondering why their watches had not received the much-anticipated 2.0 update weeks after the rollout supposedly started, but know we know why.

Google has confirmed to Wearable.com that the update was delayed to fix a bug. No explanation was given as to what the bug affected, but here's the full response:

"We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved."

Considering Android Wear 2.0 was announced at Google I/O 2016, and was even delayed, it's rather annoying that all the bugs were not properly ironed out already. But pushing a buggy update to users probably wouldn't have worked out very well.