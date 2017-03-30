We're back again with some more free and cheap apps for your enjoyment and perusal. I've taken great care to note how much longer the free ones are... free, so pay attention. Remember that adding the freebies to your Google account means they're permanent, unless you uninstall in the usual refund window.

Free Apps

Speedometer GPS Pro

My very first car had a speedometer that didn't work. I was constantly doing math in my head and matching the flow of traffic to keep from getting a ticket. Suffice to say, it worked. Apps like this freebie should help anyone who is in that same situation, or just wants to check the accuracy of their own speedometer. This app is free for only nine more hours (as of this writing), so get going! Otherwise, it costs $0.99.

--

This app can track your speed, distance, time, location and also can get start time, time elapsed, avg speed, max speed, altitude...

Features included

- Save your track info.

- Switch between car speedometer and bike cyclometer.

- mph, knot, and km/h mode.

- Display satellites status.

- Speed chart.

- Map integration, get your location.

A Dark Room ®

I used to love the old text adventure games and they're still fun to play from time to time. A Dark Room is an RPG that hearkens back to the "good ol' days." You can grab this normally $0.99 game for free for five more days.

--

Awake. Head throbbing. Vision blurry. Come light the fire.

Noizy Icons

Among our free stuff today is a bunch of icon packs. First up is Noizy Icons, which bucks the new trend of dinner plate icons in favor of square ones. Just be sure you have a compatible system or launcher to take advantage of this. Normally, you'd pay $1.49, but Noizy Icons is free for one more day.

--

Noizy features rich effects, subtle but yet beautiful gradients, noisy shadow filter and square based icons.

Features:

• IconShowcase dashboard app by Jahir Fiquitiva

• 1500+ handcrafted vector icons

• 1700+ themed activities

• Dynamic Calendar icons

• 115 Cloud wallpapers

• Support for many launchers and CM Theme Engine

• Zooper Widget templates

• KLWP & KWGT templates + komponents

• Muzei Live Wallpaper support

• Request Tool

• Regular Updates

MIUI 8 - Icon Pack (beta)

Moving on, we have another icon pack. If you like the look of the MIUI stock icons, then this one is for you. You can grab this for free for six more days, or you'll need to pay $0.99.

--

Features:

• 250+ icons inspired by official MIUI 8 from Xiaomi (a lot of new icons are coming soon, stay tuned.)

• 100+ high resolution cloud based wallpapers

• XXHDPI icon 192x192 pixel

• Dynamic calendar support

• Support Muzei

• Light, Dark and auto theme of User Interface

• icons divided into categories with the possibility to search

• Help section with FAQs

• Show/Hide launcher icon from app drawer

• Icon request for send email to developer with missing icons

Shapes & Shades icons&walls

More icons for everyone! This one is Shapes & Shades icons&walls, which offers plenty of icons and wallpapers for you to choose from. This pack is free for six more days with a regular price of $1.47.

--

Icons based on JFK project, with more shapes and more shades. It also has 2358 (and growing) HD icons of 144x144 (recommended for xxhdpi), 50 Original and exclusive wallpapers in XHD, and Muzei support with built-in settings (ser data/WiFi & update time).

Shapes&Shades VE

From the same developer as our last entry, Shadpes&Shades VE is another icon pack. With a sort of washed out, vintage look, it would normally run you $0.99. But, luckily for you, it's free for another six days.

--

Icons featuring different shapes, 45º long shadow, soft gradient color, and shadows and bezel. It comes with 1250 icons, without request option (sorry), but it'll be eventually updated with activities fixes; also 50 QHD walls (sames from original S&S)

Color Gloss - Icon Pack

Our final icon pack is Color Gloss. While not particularly my style, those of you who enjoy the look can grab it for free for five more days (normally $0.99).

--

Very beautiful icon pack with amazing icons glass and multicolored lights. Unique design. All icons size 192x192 the drawn manually and therefore will appear on your screen just fine. User-friendly application with a user-friendly interface for easy operation in the style of Android 5.0 1200 detailed icons, 8 QHD wallpapers, regular updates.

Chameleon Run

Rounding out our free apps today is Chameleon Run, an endless runner with a twist. Even though it usually costs $1.99, you can score it for free for seven more days.

--

Chameleon Run is a unique, fast and challenging autorunner with a colorful twist. Jump, switch and run through expertly crafted levels that will have you running back for more. Your goal is to switch your color to match the ground as you run and jump from platform to platform. Sounds easy right? Well think again.

Features

Fast paced running, jumping and switching colors

Fun jumping mechanics like "double jump" and "head jump"

Pixel perfect physics

Stylish, super smooth and colorful graphics

Non-linear levels with 3 special objectives in each one

Compete for the fastest time on each level

Simple two button controls

Cheap Apps

Fruit Ninja

We should all be familiar with Fruit Ninja by now. The game has been around for some time and is still addicting to play. Unfortunately, the U.S. is not included in this $0.10 deal.

--

Slice fruit, don’t slice bombs – that is all you need to know to get started with the addictive Fruit Ninja action. From there, explore the nuances of Classic, Zen and the fan favorite Arcade mode to expand your skills. Slice for a high score, use powerups and special bananas to maximum effect, and go crazy on the multi-slice Pomegranate. All Blades and Dojos now have a unique effect on gameplay. Want a ten-fruit Great Wave? Bouncing clouds to never drop a fruit? Swirling tornados for epic combos? Mix and match your gear, experiment with all the powers and find what works for you.

Gismart Piano

Here we have another $0.10 app, but this one includes the U.S. This one is made those who are interested in learning how to play the piano, and includes plenty of content to help you get there.

--

The only realistic piano and musical instruments learning app with free songs made by musicians for musicians and beginners. Our digital Piano app lets you choose sounds from a number of music instruments: from a grand and fortepiano, to the violin, harpsichord, accordion, organ and guitar. Carve out original melodies and record them to play back via different musical instruments. You’ll learn various chords and how to read sheet music, taking you on your journey to become a virtual piano player and maestro.

Zombie Avengers:Stickman War Z

Rounding out our cheap apps today is Zombie Avengers: Stickman War Z, a side-scrolling action game that is currently $0.10... even in the U.S. Stop the zombie apocalypse and save humanity!

--

Zombie Avengers: Stickman War Z is one of the best action side-scrollers in 2016. With grand stages, flashy skills, stylish equipment, explosive combat, the game is a perfect combination of Stickman and zombies that takes players into the future, where the world is overwhelmed by zombies, to save the humanity.