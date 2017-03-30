It feels as though it has been a while since we have seen a new release from the Cut the Rope developer ZeptoLab. Well, today there is some movement on the Play Store with a pre-registration going live for their newest game CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars.

What is known so far is that this will be a PvP focused game where you build your own robots to then wage war against your friends, family, and internet strangers. What makes the game stand out is that it keeps with ZeptoLab's known aesthetic of adorableness. Each battle bot you pilot will be captained by a cute feline character. Yep, you heard that right, cat controlled battle bots. I mean, who wouldn't want to build a giant mechanized robot to then watch an adorable cat navigate it in a battle of strength and wits?

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars is set to release in April 2017 which means we will not be waiting too much longer for the ability to install the game. If you would like to pre-register today -- in order to get a notification upon release -- click the link below and hit the pre-registration button on the Google Play Store.