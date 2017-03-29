Some people want to deal with as few devices as possible - especially when it comes to their home network. If you happen to need a router, and also use anything in the SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung has just the product for you.

The 'Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System' (really Samsung?) is pretty neat because it's both a router and a Samsung SmartThings hub in one small package. This allows it to communicate with smart home devices over Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, or Z-wave. That should cover connecting to just about everything on the market, from Phillips Hue lights to Samsung appliances.

Just like the Google WiFi, it supports mesh networking, and will be sold individually or in a pack of three. Each unit supposedly has a range of 1,500 square feet. Also like the Google WiFi, each station only has one Ethernet port, so you'll need to buy a network switch if you want more wired connections.

Samsung also intends to sell a Pro model, with a faster on-board processor and quad-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. This should greatly help with speeds over the mesh network, but pricing was not revealed for either model.