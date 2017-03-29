SEOUL, Korea – March 29, 2017 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a new Samsung Gear 360, a 4K resolution-capable 360-degree camera with a refined design for easier use. With enhanced features for high-quality content, the Gear 360 is lightweight and compact, offering an expanded Samsung VR ecosystem.

“As consumers turn more to video to share their experiences, we want to deliver accessible and innovative products to make digital content easier to create, share and stream,” said Younghee Lee, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Wearable Business, Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics. “The updated Gear 360 will continue to expand the horizons of what consumers can experience and share.”

Enhanced Features for High-Quality 360 Content Creation

For the first time, the Gear 360 offers 4K video recording for immersive and realistic digital content. Equipped with 8.4-megapixel image sensors and Bright Lens F2.2 on both dual fisheye lenses, the Gear 360 can create high resolution images.

The Gear 360 leverages Samsung’s innovative technologies and services to seamlessly share, view and edit content. Whether creating a 360-degree video or still images, users can access various viewing modes, editing tools and photo effects and filters to create customized content. Users can also effortlessly convert 360 videos into standard formats for easy-to-share content.

Always Stay Connected with 360 Social Live Broadcast

The Gear 360 introduces real-time content sharing. When the Gear 360 is synced with a compatible smartphone or computer, the new device enables users to share their best experiences with high-quality live broadcasting or direct uploading to platforms such as Facebook, YouTube or Samsung VR.

Expanded Compatibility for More 360 Experiences

The Gear 360 is compatible with a selection of third-party accessories and mounts. The latest edition of the Gear 360 is compatible with Samsung flagship devices including the newly-released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017). The Gear 360 also offers greater compatibility with iOS devices including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE, as well as Windows and Mac computers.

Samsung Gear 360 (2017) Product Specifications

Gear 360 (2017) Camera Two CMOS 8.4-megapixel fish-eye cameras Image Processor DRIMe5s Video MP4 (H.265)

- Dual Lens: 4096x2048 (24fps) Image JPEG

- Dual Lens: 15MP Audio Codec: ACC

Format: MP3, M4A, AAC, OGG Memory microSD card (Up to 256GB) Features Shooting mode

Video, Photo, Time Lapse Video, Looping Video, Landscape HDRIP53 Certified Dust and Water Resistant Camera mode

Dual/Single Lens mode Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth® 4.1

USB 2.0 (Type-C) Dimension 100.6x46.3x45.1 mm Weight 130g Battery 1,160mAh Li-ion Compatibility Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, S7, S7 edge, Note5, S6 edge+, S6, S6 edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017) *Android 5.0 or later, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, *iOS 10.0 or later, Windows, macOS

