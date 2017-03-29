Samsung has a mixed track record when it comes to commercials - remember that awful ad for the original Galaxy Gear? Samsung's latest phone, the Galaxy S8, was officially revealed today. And the first commercial is pretty good.

If you don't want to watch it for some reason, it shows an Ostrich accidentally putting on a Gear VR with an S8 inside, running a flight simulator. The Ostrich, being a flightless bird, then tries to fly - eventually succeeding. Oh, and Elton John's 'Rocket Man' is playing, in case you were wondering.

I like the ad, even if it doesn't actually show the S8 itself and the flight simulator is obviously just camera footage. It's very well made, and hopefully future S8 commercials will be just as good (or better).