The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are finally official, after months of leaks, speculation, and rumors. The phone seems like more than just another iterative step for good ol' Sammy, what with the shift to softkeys for navigation (finally), the new screen aspect ratio, and so on. But as exciting as all of this is, I am certain that those of you who are interested in either phone will want to know where, when, and for how much you can pick one up. Luckily, we've compiled a nice list for you.

Before we get started, here's the official blurb from Samsung:

"In the U.S., the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver. Pre-orders for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will begin at 12:01 EDT on March 30, 20173. AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon Wireless will carry the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in stores beginning April 21. In addition, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available at all Best Buy stores as well as BestBuy.com, ShopSamsung app, Target and Walmart."

Carriers

Most of the carriers have chimed in at this point, although we are still missing information from Cricket and Straight Talk. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

AT&T

The blue carrier has announced its pricing and availability for the S8. Pre-orders open tomorrow, March 30, and there are a few pricing options. AT&T Next customers can get the smaller phone for $25 per month, or the larger for $28.34 per month — both for 30-month terms.That, taking into account the 0% APR, brings the final retail price to $750 and $852 respectively, excluding taxes (which are due at the time of sale).

In addition, Next customers are also eligible for the following promotions:

Up to $750 in bill credits toward another S8/S8+

The new Gear VR controller and Oculus content bundle

A Gear S3 for $49 with a two-year contract

A Galaxy Tab E or Gear S2 for $0.99 with a two-year contract

AT&T also mentions that Samsung's newest devices will be the first ones to take advantage of the carrier's "5G Evolution Markets" program.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are expected to be available on April 21.

Sprint

Sprint's pre-orders begin tomorrow, March 30th, including the same three colors as the other US carriers, along with the Gear VR bundle. You can also choose to upgrade to the Gear VR "Experience" bundle that includes a set of premium on-ear headphones and a 256GB memory card along with the Gear VR pack.

Sprint will offer the S8 for $31.25 per month for 18 months on lease, and the S8+ will be $35.42 for the same 18 months. Sprint adds that Boost and Virgin will stock the standard S8 starting on April 21st.

Sprint's standard retail price for S8 and S8+ will be $750 and $850, respectively.

T-Mobile

Team Magenta, on the other hand, released plenty of details for the S8, pricing, and network capabilities (what's a Tmo press release without the company talking about its network?). Customers can pre-order Samsung's latest at 9:01pm PT tonight, March 29. Both phones can be had for $30/month on the Equipment Installment Plan for 24 months. The catch is that the S8 requires $30 (plus taxes) down initially, whereas the S8+ requires $130 down. That makes the phones $750 and $850 respectively when all is said and done.

Pre-orderers will also score the new Gear VR controller and Oculus content bundle for free. T-Mobile is also hyping up its new network technology, where the S8 will be the first to take advantage of a trifecta of stuff. I don't want to spoil your experience reading up on it, so be sure to check out the source links and the end of the post.

MetroPCS customers can also take advantage of the pre-order freebies. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are supposed to launch on April 21.

U.S. Cellular

The underdog of the bunch, U.S. Cellular is also getting in on the new Galaxy goodness. Where this carrier is hoping to stand out is that customers can get the S8/S8+ for nothing down (with qualifying trade-in) — if you don't have such a device and want a new Galaxy S8, the company will give a you a $100 promo card. As for pricing, U.S. Cellular's press release doesn't actually specify what customers will pay. Though, if my calculator skills prove correct, I'd bet around $31/mo for the S8 and $35/mo for the S8+, assuming 0% APR and no down payment.

Like its competitors, U.S. Cellular is giving its customers a Gear VR controller bundle for free if they pre-order between tomorrow, March 30, and April 20. I think it's pretty safe to assume that the phones will be available on April 21.

Verizon

We round out our carrier list with Verizon. Big Red is offering the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to Unlimited customers for $15/month for 24 months, 0% APR, with an eligible device trade-in. In short, that's a very good deal. Pre-orderers can choose between two additional options: 1). The new Gear VR contoller and Oculus content bundle for free, or 2). the Experience Box, which includes the aforementioned free bundle plus a pair of Harman Kardon headphones and a 256GB microSD card, for $99.

If you don't have a qualifying device for trade-in, then you'll need to pay $30 per month for the S8 ($720 final) or $35 per month for the S8+ ($840 final). Overall, Verizon has some of the better pricing for Samsung's new flagships.

Both phones will be available on April 21.

Retail

There will be a few retail stores (besides the obvious carrier ones) where you can purchase a Galaxy S8 or S8+. Right now, we only have information from Best Buy, but you can also expect some news from Target and Walmart in the near future.

Best Buy

There isn't much to say with the electronics retailer, other than it is taking pre-orders for the S8/S8+ starting tomorrow. Like with Verizon, pre-orderers can get the Gear VR controller and Oculus content bundle for free or the Experience Box for $99.

Best Buy is also offering Geek Squad Complete Protection (i.e. insurance) in case your phone breaks or something. Also be checking the stores and the website for cases, accessories, and whatnot.