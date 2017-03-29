The Galaxy S8 and S8 plus were launched in NYC just a few hours ago, but since it's now March 30th at 12am ET, pre-orders at the big four US carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon), Best Buy, and Samsung.com are now live. If you want one of these bezel-less beauties quickly (we techies can be an impatient bunch), now's the time to order.

In the US, the Galaxy S8 line will be available exclusively in a 64GB storage configuration. Three colors are available: Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, and Orchid Gray.

Carriers

AT&T - ships between 4/19 and 4/20

Galaxy S8: $749.99, or $25/month for 30 months

Galaxy S8+: $849.99, or $28.34/month for 30 months

Sprint - shipping starts 4/17

Galaxy S8: $744.00, or $31.25/month for 24 months

Galaxy S8+: $844.00, or $35.42/month for 24 months

T-Mobile - ships between 4/20 and 4/21

Galaxy S8: $750.00, or $30/month for 24 months with $30 down

Galaxy S8+: $850.00, or $30/month for 24 months with $130 down

Verizon - delivers by 4/21

Galaxy S8: $720.00, or $30/month for 24 months

Galaxy S8+: $840.00, or $35/month for 24 months

Retailers

Best Buy - delivers by 4/21

Galaxy S8 ($50 off) AT&T: $23.33/month for 30 months, or $749.99 Sprint: $29.16/month for 24 months, or $799.99 Verizon: $27.91/month for 24 months, or $819.99

Galaxy S8+ ($100 off) AT&T: $25.00/month for 30 months, or $849.99 Sprint: $31.25/month for 24 months, or $899.99 Verizon: $29.83/month for 24 months, or $915.99



If you want an unlocked S8 or S8+ from Best Buy, you'll have to wait until May 9th.

Samsung.com - delivers by 4/20

Galaxy S8 AT&T: $750.00, or $31.25/month for 24 months Sprint: $750.00, or $31.25/month for 24 months T-Mobile: $750.00, or $31.25/month for 24 months Verizon: $720.00, or $30.00/month for 24 months

Galaxy S8+ AT&T: $850.00, or $35.42/month for 24 months Sprint: $850.00, or $35.42/month for 24 months T-Mobile: $850.00, or $35.42/month for 24 months Verizon: $840.00, or $35.00/month for 24 months



Samsung's site appears to be extremely unstable right now. I managed to snag an Orchid Gray T-Mobile S8+ for $921.91 out the door, but shortly after that, the site began returning "Access Denied" screens. I then tried to access it through my S7 edge - same issue. I had to use a third device in order to get all these links. I was also unable to purchase the $99 Gift Box, which appears to have since been added as an option. However, I can't get through the payment step now.

Let us know how your experience is going with these pre-orders; mine hasn't been great, as you can probably tell.