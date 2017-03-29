The Galaxy S8 and S8 plus were launched in NYC just a few hours ago, but since it's now March 30th at 12am ET, pre-orders at the big four US carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon), Best Buy, and Samsung.com are now live. If you want one of these bezel-less beauties quickly (we techies can be an impatient bunch), now's the time to order.
In the US, the Galaxy S8 line will be available exclusively in a 64GB storage configuration. Three colors are available: Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, and Orchid Gray.
Carriers
AT&T - ships between 4/19 and 4/20
- Galaxy S8: $749.99, or $25/month for 30 months
- Galaxy S8+: $849.99, or $28.34/month for 30 months
Sprint - shipping starts 4/17
- Galaxy S8: $744.00, or $31.25/month for 24 months
- Galaxy S8+: $844.00, or $35.42/month for 24 months
T-Mobile - ships between 4/20 and 4/21
- Galaxy S8: $750.00, or $30/month for 24 months with $30 down
- Galaxy S8+: $850.00, or $30/month for 24 months with $130 down
Verizon - delivers by 4/21
- Galaxy S8: $720.00, or $30/month for 24 months
- Galaxy S8+: $840.00, or $35/month for 24 months
Retailers
Best Buy - delivers by 4/21
- Galaxy S8 ($50 off)
- Galaxy S8+ ($100 off)
If you want an unlocked S8 or S8+ from Best Buy, you'll have to wait until May 9th.
Samsung.com - delivers by 4/20
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
Samsung's site appears to be extremely unstable right now. I managed to snag an Orchid Gray T-Mobile S8+ for $921.91 out the door, but shortly after that, the site began returning "Access Denied" screens. I then tried to access it through my S7 edge - same issue. I had to use a third device in order to get all these links. I was also unable to purchase the $99 Gift Box, which appears to have since been added as an option. However, I can't get through the payment step now.
Let us know how your experience is going with these pre-orders; mine hasn't been great, as you can probably tell.
