Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.

Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.

Control by voice Audio Google Play Music

YouTube Music

Spotify

Pandora

TuneIn Smart home Nest Thermostats

Phillips Hue

Samsung SmartThings

Honeywell

Belkin Wemo

IF by IFTTT

Wink

Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug

LIFX

Vivint

TP-Link (smart bulbs and plugs)

Frigidaire

Geeni

Anova

First Alert

Logitech (Harmony, Smart Lock, Smart Sprinklers)

August Home

Rachio Streaming Devices Google Chromecast

Vizio

Toshiba

Philips

Sony

Bang & Olufson

B&O PLAY

Grundig

Polk Audio TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required) YouTube

Netflix

Google Photos Tasks Google Calendar

Google Keep Games and Fun Mad Libs Services 21 Blackjack Aeden at Westworld Akinator Anchor And Chill Argus Ask Jelly Ask Wonder Best Dad Jokes Brick Finder Brick info Busuu Buzzfeed CareGeneral Cat Lady City of Auburn CNBC Cool Events Domino's Eliza Elle Horoscopes FaithLife FitStar Food Network Friendly Librarian Genius Good code tips Headspace Huffpost Headline Quiz Inspirational Quotes Itcher KAYAK Lonely Planet Mental Math Miss Molecule's Favorite Molecule Mostly Harmless Quotes My Buddy NBC News NPR One Number Genie Plane Strike Pray Together Product Hunt Quora Quotery Random conversations Reverse Math Game Seattle Pools SG NextBus SongPop Spelling Master Star Wars Facts Sub War Tender The Animal Quiz The Bartender WSJ Todoist Trivia Blast Uber Upcoming Bollywood Movies Venturebeat News WebMD Control by app Any Cast-enabled audio app Upcoming Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai

iHeartRadio

We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.