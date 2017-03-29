Article Contents
Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.
Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.
Control by voice
Audio
- Google Play Music
- YouTube Music
- Spotify
- Pandora
- TuneIn
Smart home
- Nest Thermostats
- Phillips Hue
- Samsung SmartThings
- Honeywell
- Belkin Wemo
- IF by IFTTT
- Wink
- Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug
- LIFX
- Vivint
- TP-Link (smart bulbs and plugs)
- Frigidaire
- Geeni
- Anova
- First Alert
- Logitech (Harmony, Smart Lock, Smart Sprinklers)
- August Home
- Rachio
Streaming Devices
- Google Chromecast
- Vizio
- Toshiba
- Philips
- Sony
- Bang & Olufson
- B&O PLAY
- Grundig
- Polk Audio
TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required)
- YouTube
- Netflix
- Google Photos
Tasks
- Google Calendar
- Google Keep
Games and Fun
- Mad Libs
Services
21 Blackjack
Aeden at Westworld
Akinator
Anchor
And Chill
Argus
Ask Jelly
Ask Wonder
Best Dad Jokes
Brick Finder
Brick info
Busuu
Buzzfeed
CareGeneral
Cat Lady
City of Auburn
CNBC
Cool Events
Domino's
Eliza
Elle Horoscopes
FaithLife
FitStar
Food Network
Friendly Librarian
Genius
Good code tips
Headspace
Huffpost Headline Quiz
Inspirational Quotes
Itcher
KAYAK
Lonely Planet
Mental Math
Miss Molecule's Favorite Molecule
Mostly Harmless Quotes
My Buddy
NBC News
NPR One
Number Genie
Plane Strike
Pray Together
Product Hunt
Quora
Quotery
Random conversations
Reverse Math Game
Seattle Pools
SG NextBus
SongPop
Spelling Master
Star Wars Facts
Sub War
Tender
The Animal Quiz
The Bartender
WSJ
Todoist
Trivia Blast
Uber
Upcoming Bollywood Movies
Venturebeat News
WebMD
Control by app
- Any Cast-enabled audio app
Upcoming
- Mercedes-Benz
- Hyundai
- iHeartRadio
We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.
- Source:
- Google Support
Comments