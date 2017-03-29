Google first talked about Google Home back at I/O, but the device became official at the recent October hardware event. The speakers didn't go into detail on all the apps and services that Home would work with, preferring instead to focus on a few specific demos. Now, Google has published a list of everything that works with Home, and we expect this will grow over time.

Here's what Google has published so far on its support site for Home.

Control by voice

Audio

  • Google Play Music
  • YouTube Music
  • Spotify
  • Pandora
  • TuneIn

Smart home

  • Nest Thermostats
  • Phillips Hue
  • Samsung SmartThings
  • Honeywell
  • Belkin Wemo
  • IF by IFTTT
  • Wink
  • Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug
  • LIFX
  • Vivint
  • TP-Link (smart bulbs and plugs)
  • Frigidaire
  • Geeni
  • Anova
  • First Alert
  • Logitech (Harmony, Smart Lock, Smart Sprinklers)
  • August Home
  • Rachio

Streaming Devices

  • Google Chromecast
  • Vizio
  • Toshiba
  • Philips
  • Sony
  • Bang & Olufson
  • B&O PLAY
  • Grundig
  • Polk Audio

TV and Audio (Chromecast or Google Cast TV required)

  • YouTube
  • Netflix
  • Google Photos

Tasks

  • Google Calendar
  • Google Keep

Games and Fun

  • Mad Libs
Services

21 Blackjack

Aeden at Westworld

Akinator

Anchor

And Chill

Argus

Ask Jelly

Ask Wonder

Best Dad Jokes

Brick Finder

Brick info

Busuu

Buzzfeed

CareGeneral

Cat Lady

City of Auburn

CNBC

Cool Events

Domino's

Eliza

Elle Horoscopes

FaithLife

FitStar

Food Network

Friendly Librarian

Genius

Good code tips

Headspace

Huffpost Headline Quiz

Inspirational Quotes

Itcher

KAYAK

Lonely Planet

Mental Math

Miss Molecule's Favorite Molecule

Mostly Harmless Quotes

My Buddy

NBC News

NPR One

Number Genie

Plane Strike

Pray Together

Product Hunt

Quora

Quotery

Random conversations

Reverse Math Game

Seattle Pools

SG NextBus

SongPop

Spelling Master

Star Wars Facts

Sub War

Tender

The Animal Quiz

The Bartender

WSJ

Todoist

Trivia Blast

Uber

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Venturebeat News

WebMD

Control by app
  • Any Cast-enabled audio app
Upcoming
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Hyundai
  • iHeartRadio

We'll update this post whenever Google adds more services, so stay tuned.