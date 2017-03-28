V-Moda announced the Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones today, a follow-up to their popular and well-crafted Crossfade Wireless headphones. These new cans look nearly identical to their predecessors, but they've been improved in a number of different ways.

Among the most notable changes are new, better sounding, dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and an uptick in battery life to 14+ hours thanks to a 15 percent increase in capacity. Newly redesigned memory foam ear-cushions also provide greater comfort and sound isolation. Another welcome change is the new patent pending CliqFold design allows the headphones to fold in on themselves for more compact storage. The original Crossfades did not fold at all.

The premium semi-rigid case from the original Crossfades returns, but it's more compact this time due to the headphone's new hinged design. The new case has vents cut into the sides allowing the headphones to breath when zippered in, a nice touch for people who sweat while wearing headphones. Also returning is the option to swap out the default shields for custom ones in a range of materials. Shields made for the previous generation Crossfades will fit on the Crossfade 2.

The new headphones come in three different color options, black, white, and rose gold. The black and white models are $330 ($30 more than the original Crossfades), while the rose gold version will set you back $350. The rose gold option does add Bluetooth aptX to justify its slightly higher cost. The V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless are available for purchase now.