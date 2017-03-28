Truecaller had its first annual "Stay Ahead" event in India today and made plenty of announcements regarding its app and platform with partnerships across the board. The popular service, which first started as a way to help you identify unknown callers, is now spreading its wings beyond being your complementary phonebook and voice call app.

With Truecaller 8, the app can be your default SMS inbox, handling unknown senders, blocking spam messages and specific numbers, and integrating flash messaging for sending quick requests and bouts of information to your contacts, like your location or an emoji.

More interestingly for us Google users, Truecaller will offer Google Duo integration on Android and iOS "in the coming months." It will be an opt-in permission-based service that will present you with an icon to quickly video chat with your contacts through Duo. You can see how it's supposed to look in the image at the top of the article.

Finally, there were a few specific announcements for India: Truecaller Pay, a peer-to-peer payment solution in partnership with ICICI, and Airtel Truecaller ID, a subscription service that will send feature phone users on Airtel the name of a caller before the phone rings and without having the app installed or even an internet connection.

There's no word on when Truecaller 8 will roll out to users on the Play Store, but we'll keep you updated when it does. For now, you can grab the app from the Play Store and give it a go while waiting for v8.