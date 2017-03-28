HTC isn't too bad when it comes to updates - most of the time. The company started pushing Android 7.0 Nougat to the unlocked US HTC 10 back in December, and over the past few months, has updated more variants in more countries. Now it's time for the Verizon HTC 10 to join the fun.
HTC 10 Verizon owners! Greatly appreciate all your patience and support. N OS is here! We have TA and OTA to start on Thur 3/30. Thank you!
— Mo Versi (@moversi) March 28, 2017
The above tweet from HTC's VP of Product Management says it all. This should be the last American HTC 10 model to receive the update - the T-Mobile version got it in January, and Sprint in February. I expect the update will be for Android 7.0 Nougat, and not 7.1.
