Google started rolling out the new location sharing feature in Google Maps today, which is vastly more streamlined than the old method. You can share your location with a contact, of course, but there's more to it. You can also create links that share your location, and they come with all the same controls as contact sharing.

To create a link, simply set the length of time you want your location shared and pick an app. Choosing a contact simply connects directly to their account, but using the "More" button at the bottom (or the shortcut next to it) creates a link. They're all "maps.app.goo.gl" URLs. You can do whatever you want with the link—email it, share it in a message, even tweet it. I don't know why you would do that, but you can.

The links are managed just like connections to contacts. You can deactivate them at any time and view the current status in Maps. Each one is also unique, so you can set different lengths of time for different links. It's a bit similar to the photo sharing links built into Google Photos. Neat, right?